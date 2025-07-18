Bolsonaro's Legal Troubles Escalate Amid US-Brazil Tensions

Brazil's federal police executed search warrants on former President Jair Bolsonaro's residence and political office on Friday, intensifying the legal challenges he faces. This move has caught international attention, especially given the involvement of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened economic consequences for Brazil.

Reports indicate that Bolsonaro now faces restrictions including wearing an ankle monitor and reducing communications, even with his son Eduardo, part of his political network with ties in Washington. The searches were sanctioned by Brazil's Supreme Court, although their statement intentionally omitted Bolsonaro's association.

Trump, expressing solidarity with Bolsonaro, has described the scenario as a 'witch hunt' against a former ally. To exert pressure, Trump has proposed a substantial tariff on Brazilian imports, exemplified by a letter to Bolsonaro shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

