TMP Demands Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Sepahijala

Umasankar Debbarma, a prominent leader of the Tripura Motha Party, has urged local law enforcement to identify and expel Bangladeshis allegedly living illegally in Sepahijala district.

More than 100 individuals are said to be residing within eight Village Committees in Bishalgarh and Sonamura subdivision, according to Debbarma.

The TMP, part of Tripura's ruling coalition, is focusing on tackling the infiltration problem, with ongoing initiatives such as David Debbarma's 2,500-km march to bring attention to this cross-border issue.

