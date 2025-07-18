TMP Demands Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Sepahijala
Tripura Motha Party leader Umasankar Debbarma has called for the identification and deportation of over 100 Bangladeshis allegedly residing illegally in Sepahijala district. The party has officially communicated its concerns to local authorities, emphasizing the pressing issue of illegal immigration in India's northeastern state of Tripura.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Umasankar Debbarma, a prominent leader of the Tripura Motha Party, has urged local law enforcement to identify and expel Bangladeshis allegedly living illegally in Sepahijala district.
More than 100 individuals are said to be residing within eight Village Committees in Bishalgarh and Sonamura subdivision, according to Debbarma.
The TMP, part of Tripura's ruling coalition, is focusing on tackling the infiltration problem, with ongoing initiatives such as David Debbarma's 2,500-km march to bring attention to this cross-border issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura's Cabinet Expansion: A Strategic Political Move
Tripura's Landmark Move: Boosting Road Safety with Modern Emergency Response
Kharchi Puja: Tripura's Cultural Celebration and Government Initiatives
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Urban Naxal' Infiltration in Maharashtra's Pandharpur Pilgrimage
Kishor Barman Strengthens Tripura Cabinet Lineup