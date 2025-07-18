Left Menu

TMP Demands Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Sepahijala

Tripura Motha Party leader Umasankar Debbarma has called for the identification and deportation of over 100 Bangladeshis allegedly residing illegally in Sepahijala district. The party has officially communicated its concerns to local authorities, emphasizing the pressing issue of illegal immigration in India's northeastern state of Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:50 IST
TMP Demands Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Sepahijala
  • Country:
  • India

Umasankar Debbarma, a prominent leader of the Tripura Motha Party, has urged local law enforcement to identify and expel Bangladeshis allegedly living illegally in Sepahijala district.

More than 100 individuals are said to be residing within eight Village Committees in Bishalgarh and Sonamura subdivision, according to Debbarma.

The TMP, part of Tripura's ruling coalition, is focusing on tackling the infiltration problem, with ongoing initiatives such as David Debbarma's 2,500-km march to bring attention to this cross-border issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025