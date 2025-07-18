Left Menu

Political Vendetta: Congress Stands Firm Amid Vadra Witch-Hunt Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of a politically motivated campaign against Robert Vadra following an ED charge sheet for alleged money laundering in a land deal. Gandhi asserts that the truth will prevail, while Congress dismisses the allegations as a political vendetta by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:18 IST
Political Vendetta: Congress Stands Firm Amid Vadra Witch-Hunt Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of carrying out a politically motivated witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to a Haryana land deal. Gandhi affirmed his belief that truth will ultimately win out, expressing solidarity with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family.

The ED's prosecution complaint has named Vadra and linked it to 43 attached properties across several states, valued at Rs. 37.64 crore. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal denounced the ED's actions as a continuation of a decade-long smear campaign against Vadra, claiming it is driven by the ruling party's fear as elections approach. Venugopal assured that the judiciary's integrity will prevail over what he calls the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) misuse of investigative powers.

In a series of posts on X, Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala, criticized the Modi government for its alleged attempts to tarnish Vadra's image without substantive evidence. They condemned the repeated inquiries and maintained confidence in the Indian legal system to vindicate Vadra in what they termed a malicious campaign orchestrated for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025