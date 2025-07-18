Political Vendetta: Congress Stands Firm Amid Vadra Witch-Hunt Allegations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of a politically motivated campaign against Robert Vadra following an ED charge sheet for alleged money laundering in a land deal. Gandhi asserts that the truth will prevail, while Congress dismisses the allegations as a political vendetta by the ruling party.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of carrying out a politically motivated witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to a Haryana land deal. Gandhi affirmed his belief that truth will ultimately win out, expressing solidarity with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family.
The ED's prosecution complaint has named Vadra and linked it to 43 attached properties across several states, valued at Rs. 37.64 crore. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal denounced the ED's actions as a continuation of a decade-long smear campaign against Vadra, claiming it is driven by the ruling party's fear as elections approach. Venugopal assured that the judiciary's integrity will prevail over what he calls the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) misuse of investigative powers.
In a series of posts on X, Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala, criticized the Modi government for its alleged attempts to tarnish Vadra's image without substantive evidence. They condemned the repeated inquiries and maintained confidence in the Indian legal system to vindicate Vadra in what they termed a malicious campaign orchestrated for electoral gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration 'Donkey Route'
Bihar's Businessman's Murder: Land Deal Leads to tragic Killing
Political Vendetta or Legal Accountability? The Controversial Case of Bikram Singh Majithia
Enforcement Directorate Restores Rs 3.82 Crore to Karnataka Waqf Board
Enforcement Directorate Seizes Assets in Rs 48,000 Crore Ponzi Scheme Case