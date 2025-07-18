Political Vendetta: Congress Stands Firm Amid Vadra Witch-Hunt Allegations

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of carrying out a politically motivated witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to a Haryana land deal. Gandhi affirmed his belief that truth will ultimately win out, expressing solidarity with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family.

The ED's prosecution complaint has named Vadra and linked it to 43 attached properties across several states, valued at Rs. 37.64 crore. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal denounced the ED's actions as a continuation of a decade-long smear campaign against Vadra, claiming it is driven by the ruling party's fear as elections approach. Venugopal assured that the judiciary's integrity will prevail over what he calls the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) misuse of investigative powers.

In a series of posts on X, Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala, criticized the Modi government for its alleged attempts to tarnish Vadra's image without substantive evidence. They condemned the repeated inquiries and maintained confidence in the Indian legal system to vindicate Vadra in what they termed a malicious campaign orchestrated for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)