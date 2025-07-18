Left Menu

Funding Controversy: Karnataka's Development Funds Raise Questions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 50 crore allocations to assembly constituencies for development, sparking discontent over alleged fund discrimination favoring Congress MLAs. The opposition claims BJP and JD(S) MLAs will receive only Rs 25 crore. Meetings are arranged for MLAs to present project demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:48 IST
Funding Controversy: Karnataka's Development Funds Raise Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared an allocation of Rs 50 crore for development work in assembly constituencies, raising backlash from opposition parties alleging favoritism. Legislators, mainly from BJP and JD(S), accuse the ruling party of discriminatory fund distribution, citing lower allocations for non-Congress constituencies.

Siddaramaiah's announcement comes under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme for the 2025-26 State Budget, promising significant grants. However, the opposition has voiced concerns after receiving information that BJP and JD(S) MLAs might only receive Rs 25 crore each. This sparked debates over equitable resource distribution and political bias within government funding.

The Chief Minister has scheduled meetings for July 30 and 31 for MLAs to discuss and submit project details, attempting to address nationwide development challenges. Despite assurances of fairness from official sources, opposition parties remain critical and demand transparent fund allocation to foster balanced constituency development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025