Funding Controversy: Karnataka's Development Funds Raise Questions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared an allocation of Rs 50 crore for development work in assembly constituencies, raising backlash from opposition parties alleging favoritism. Legislators, mainly from BJP and JD(S), accuse the ruling party of discriminatory fund distribution, citing lower allocations for non-Congress constituencies.

Siddaramaiah's announcement comes under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme for the 2025-26 State Budget, promising significant grants. However, the opposition has voiced concerns after receiving information that BJP and JD(S) MLAs might only receive Rs 25 crore each. This sparked debates over equitable resource distribution and political bias within government funding.

The Chief Minister has scheduled meetings for July 30 and 31 for MLAs to discuss and submit project details, attempting to address nationwide development challenges. Despite assurances of fairness from official sources, opposition parties remain critical and demand transparent fund allocation to foster balanced constituency development.

