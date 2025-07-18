Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Speculations
The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations amid ongoing debates over tariffs' impact on inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate cut expectations. President Trump pressures Jerome Powell, affecting market sentiment. Key players monitor labor market shifts, geopolitical dynamics, and currency movements as they strategize policies and anticipate economic trends.
The U.S. dollar wavered on Friday yet secured weekly gains as investors assessed inflation pressures from tariffs alongside Federal Reserve policy speculations. President Trump's persistent pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adds complexity, as consumer prices showed moderate growth in June, with producer prices remaining steady.
Fed Chair Powell anticipates a summer inflation rise due to tariff policies, influencing rate cut expectations. The labor market indicates slight weakness despite stable job gains and unemployment rates. Strategist Lou Brien from DRW Trading emphasized awaiting tariff realities rather than negotiations, alongside monitoring labor dynamics.
Fed Governor Chris Waller supports a rate cut, citing limited inflation impact from tariffs and a not-so-robust private sector labor market. Amid ongoing Trump-Powell tensions, currency movements reveal mixed trends. The euro and sterling faced slight weekly downturns, while the yen's slight rise came ahead of Japan's elections, amid concerns about ruling party stability and tariff negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
