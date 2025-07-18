Left Menu

Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Speculations

The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations amid ongoing debates over tariffs' impact on inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate cut expectations. President Trump pressures Jerome Powell, affecting market sentiment. Key players monitor labor market shifts, geopolitical dynamics, and currency movements as they strategize policies and anticipate economic trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST
Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar wavered on Friday yet secured weekly gains as investors assessed inflation pressures from tariffs alongside Federal Reserve policy speculations. President Trump's persistent pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adds complexity, as consumer prices showed moderate growth in June, with producer prices remaining steady.

Fed Chair Powell anticipates a summer inflation rise due to tariff policies, influencing rate cut expectations. The labor market indicates slight weakness despite stable job gains and unemployment rates. Strategist Lou Brien from DRW Trading emphasized awaiting tariff realities rather than negotiations, alongside monitoring labor dynamics.

Fed Governor Chris Waller supports a rate cut, citing limited inflation impact from tariffs and a not-so-robust private sector labor market. Amid ongoing Trump-Powell tensions, currency movements reveal mixed trends. The euro and sterling faced slight weekly downturns, while the yen's slight rise came ahead of Japan's elections, amid concerns about ruling party stability and tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025