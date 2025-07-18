Germany Escalates Deportations Amid Tougher Migration Policies

In a significant move emblematic of its tougher migration stance, Germany has deported 81 Afghan men back to their homeland. This marks the second deportation effort since the Taliban's resurgence and the first under a new government keen on tightening migration policies.

Authorities confirmed that the deported individuals had previous encounters with judicial authorities and were rejected asylum applicants. Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged Qatar's assistance in this endeavor and shared that diplomatic engagements with Afghanistan are limited to technical coordination.

Despite ongoing deportations, Germany does not officially recognize the Taliban regime. The recent deportations were conducted just as Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt convened with European counterparts to strengthen migration systems. This includes expedited asylum processes and potentially establishing 'return hubs' outside the EU.