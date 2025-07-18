Left Menu

Germany Escalates Deportations Amid Tougher Migration Policies

Germany has deported 81 Afghan men back to Afghanistan, a move marking the second deportation since the Taliban's return. This follows the newly elected government's agenda to enforce stricter migration policies. Although diplomatic ties are maintained, Germany does not recognize the current Kabul regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:17 IST
Germany Escalates Deportations Amid Tougher Migration Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant move emblematic of its tougher migration stance, Germany has deported 81 Afghan men back to their homeland. This marks the second deportation effort since the Taliban's resurgence and the first under a new government keen on tightening migration policies.

Authorities confirmed that the deported individuals had previous encounters with judicial authorities and were rejected asylum applicants. Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged Qatar's assistance in this endeavor and shared that diplomatic engagements with Afghanistan are limited to technical coordination.

Despite ongoing deportations, Germany does not officially recognize the Taliban regime. The recent deportations were conducted just as Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt convened with European counterparts to strengthen migration systems. This includes expedited asylum processes and potentially establishing 'return hubs' outside the EU.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025