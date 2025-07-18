Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Forge Partnership for Domestic Drone Production

Ukraine and the United States are negotiating a groundbreaking agreement for U.S. investment in Kyiv's drone manufacturing sector. The plan includes the U.S. buying Ukrainian drones. A joint investment fund will convene soon to discuss the proposal, according to Ukrainian government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:27 IST
U.S.-Ukraine Forge Partnership for Domestic Drone Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and the United States are progressing in intricate discussions over a significant deal that could see U.S. investment in Kyiv's burgeoning drone production industry, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed on Friday.

As part of the agreement, the U.S. is also expected to purchase drones from Ukraine, Svyrydenko announced, addressing journalists in Ukraine's capital city alongside newly-appointed ministers.

In a related development, Economy Minister Oleksy Sobolev confirmed that the board of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund, established earlier this year, is poised to meet for the first time before the summer concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025