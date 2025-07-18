U.S.-Ukraine Forge Partnership for Domestic Drone Production

Ukraine and the United States are progressing in intricate discussions over a significant deal that could see U.S. investment in Kyiv's burgeoning drone production industry, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed on Friday.

As part of the agreement, the U.S. is also expected to purchase drones from Ukraine, Svyrydenko announced, addressing journalists in Ukraine's capital city alongside newly-appointed ministers.

In a related development, Economy Minister Oleksy Sobolev confirmed that the board of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund, established earlier this year, is poised to meet for the first time before the summer concludes.

