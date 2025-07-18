U.S.-Ukraine Forge Partnership for Domestic Drone Production
Ukraine and the United States are negotiating a groundbreaking agreement for U.S. investment in Kyiv's drone manufacturing sector. The plan includes the U.S. buying Ukrainian drones. A joint investment fund will convene soon to discuss the proposal, according to Ukrainian government officials.
Ukraine and the United States are progressing in intricate discussions over a significant deal that could see U.S. investment in Kyiv's burgeoning drone production industry, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed on Friday.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. is also expected to purchase drones from Ukraine, Svyrydenko announced, addressing journalists in Ukraine's capital city alongside newly-appointed ministers.
In a related development, Economy Minister Oleksy Sobolev confirmed that the board of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund, established earlier this year, is poised to meet for the first time before the summer concludes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
