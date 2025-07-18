Congress Launches National Talent Hunt for Aspiring Media Voices

The Congress party has announced a national talent hunt program to nurture and empower the next generation of media spokespersons and panelists. Spearheaded by the head of the Congress media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, this initiative is designed to be a launchpad for sharp minds, bold voices, and fearless defenders of the essence of India.

In a recent post on X, the party's communications department highlighted the program as an opportunity for aspiring voice makers to join the movement to protect the Indian Constitution. The talent hunt offers a platform for individuals eager to speak, lead, and contribute towards crafting an inclusive and prosperous India.

Applications for this significant opportunity are being accepted until August 4, inviting participants who are ready to make their voices heard and play pivotal roles in shaping the nation's future.