Hamas Vows No Future Truce Without Ceasefire Deal

Hamas' armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, announced that the group would not seek an interim truce if current ceasefire negotiations fail, accusing Israel of being uncooperative. Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to free hostages in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement on Friday, a spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing declared that the group would not consider any interim truce agreements if the current ceasefire talks do not yield a deal. The spokesperson called out Israel for its perceived stubbornness in the negotiations.

Abu Ubaida, speaking on behalf of Hamas, reiterated the organization's readiness to release all hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and complexity in the negotiations as both parties continue to grapple with a long-lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

