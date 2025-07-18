Hamas Vows No Future Truce Without Ceasefire Deal

In a bold statement on Friday, a spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing declared that the group would not consider any interim truce agreements if the current ceasefire talks do not yield a deal. The spokesperson called out Israel for its perceived stubbornness in the negotiations.

Abu Ubaida, speaking on behalf of Hamas, reiterated the organization's readiness to release all hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and complexity in the negotiations as both parties continue to grapple with a long-lasting resolution.

