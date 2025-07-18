UK Urges India-Pakistan Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to engage in meaningful dialogue to prevent escalating tensions in the region, a British minister informed the House of Lords.

A Grand Committee debate on 'India and Pakistan: Peace Representations' highlighted the prospects of lasting peace post the Pahalgam terrorist attack. British parliamentarians underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan, while some peers called for international mediation.

Foreign Office Minister Baroness Jennifer Chapman reiterated the UK's unchanged position on Kashmir as a bilateral issue. She emphasized the aim to support peaceful resolutions, without prescribing solutions or mediating. The UK remains committed to using diplomatic channels for dialogue and cooperation.

