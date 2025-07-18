UK Urges India-Pakistan Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions
The UK government advocates for meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan to defuse regional tensions. With a focus on lasting peace following recent conflicts, British officials stress the need for diplomatic engagement, despite some calls for international mediation. The UK's stance on Kashmir remains unchanged.
The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to engage in meaningful dialogue to prevent escalating tensions in the region, a British minister informed the House of Lords.
A Grand Committee debate on 'India and Pakistan: Peace Representations' highlighted the prospects of lasting peace post the Pahalgam terrorist attack. British parliamentarians underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan, while some peers called for international mediation.
Foreign Office Minister Baroness Jennifer Chapman reiterated the UK's unchanged position on Kashmir as a bilateral issue. She emphasized the aim to support peaceful resolutions, without prescribing solutions or mediating. The UK remains committed to using diplomatic channels for dialogue and cooperation.
