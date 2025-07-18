Left Menu

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Critiques Opposition, Highlights India's Growth Under Modi

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Indian Opposition, describing it as 'irresponsible' and 'hopeless'. He praised the BJP's foreign policy and leadership under Modi, and highlighted historical changes in India under BJP governance. Trivedi accused Congress of promoting a negative narrative in educational content about India and its history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:16 IST
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has sharply criticized the Opposition, labeling their conduct as unprecedentedly irresponsible. Speaking at a press conference in Jaipur, Trivedi described the BJP's foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi as unparalleled in India's history.

Trivedi asserted that the Opposition's behavior is disheartening and lamented the political actions seen in Maharashtra. He claimed the BJP has seen unity and growth since receiving a historic mandate, while the opposition bloc is fracturing.

Addressing educational narratives, Trivedi accused Congress of perpetuating a negative portrayal of Indian history and culture, citing changes under BJP governance that fostered a sense of self-rule and ideological democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

