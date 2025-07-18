Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: EC Engages Parties for Accuracy
The Election Commission is collaborating with political parties and booth-level agents in Bihar to verify lists of electors. Some are believed to have died, moved, or enrolled at multiple locations. This initiative aims to ensure all eligible electors are identified before July 25, with a final roll published on September 30.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) is actively engaging with political parties and booth-level agents in Bihar to ensure the accuracy of the state's electoral rolls. Lists of electors, suspected of having died, relocated, or registered multiple times, are being shared to verify their status by July 25.
This step is part of the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, which has already covered 94.68% of Bihar's electorate. Reports indicate that nearly 36.87 lakh voters were untraceable, and over 41 lakh are yet to return their enumeration forms.
The draft rolls will be published on August 1, with a month allotted for public and party feedback. Corrections and inclusions will be finalized by September 25, before the final roll is released on September 30. Affected electors can appeal decisions under electoral law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC MP Raises Alarm Over Citizenship Verification in Odisha
Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, issues show cause notices to inactive political parties
"CEC stated to delegation 20% exclusion is likely to happen": Pawan Khera after political parties meet EC on SIR of Bihar
West Central Railway Implements mAadhaar for Passenger Identity Verification
Home Affairs Offers Relief as New ID Verification System Proves Successful