Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: EC Engages Parties for Accuracy

The Election Commission is collaborating with political parties and booth-level agents in Bihar to verify lists of electors. Some are believed to have died, moved, or enrolled at multiple locations. This initiative aims to ensure all eligible electors are identified before July 25, with a final roll published on September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Election Commission (EC) is actively engaging with political parties and booth-level agents in Bihar to ensure the accuracy of the state's electoral rolls. Lists of electors, suspected of having died, relocated, or registered multiple times, are being shared to verify their status by July 25.

This step is part of the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, which has already covered 94.68% of Bihar's electorate. Reports indicate that nearly 36.87 lakh voters were untraceable, and over 41 lakh are yet to return their enumeration forms.

The draft rolls will be published on August 1, with a month allotted for public and party feedback. Corrections and inclusions will be finalized by September 25, before the final roll is released on September 30. Affected electors can appeal decisions under electoral law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

