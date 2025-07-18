Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: EC Engages Parties for Accuracy

The Election Commission (EC) is actively engaging with political parties and booth-level agents in Bihar to ensure the accuracy of the state's electoral rolls. Lists of electors, suspected of having died, relocated, or registered multiple times, are being shared to verify their status by July 25.

This step is part of the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, which has already covered 94.68% of Bihar's electorate. Reports indicate that nearly 36.87 lakh voters were untraceable, and over 41 lakh are yet to return their enumeration forms.

The draft rolls will be published on August 1, with a month allotted for public and party feedback. Corrections and inclusions will be finalized by September 25, before the final roll is released on September 30. Affected electors can appeal decisions under electoral law.

(With inputs from agencies.)