Prashant Kishor Injured During Jan Suraaj Rally in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj party, was injured during a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Despite receiving first aid locally, Kishor left the venue for his residence in Patna. Accompanied by Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, Kishor's injury, reportedly to his ribs, did not require hospitalization.
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj party, experienced significant discomfort during a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Friday. His expression of pain was evident as he sat at the venue.
Present alongside Kishor was Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party earlier that day. Pandey addressed the crowd, informing them of Kishor's condition. He stated that Kishor had a minor injury and needed to leave the venue.
A Jan Suraaj party leader disclosed that Kishor, after receiving local first aid, drove back to his Patna residence. The injury, affecting his ribs, did not necessitate hospital treatment, though the cause of the injury remained unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
