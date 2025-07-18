Political Storm Brews as Monsoon Session of Parliament Approaches

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gears up to commence on July 21, political maneuvering is in full swing. A crucial meeting among senior BJP leaders took place at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, highlighting the session's significance and the party's readiness to address anticipated challenges head-on.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other noteworthy leaders convened to discuss strategies and key issues expected to arise, just days ahead of the session. The focus was on preparing for opposition pressure, with particular attention on Operation Sindoor, as parties finalize their legislative tactics.

The Modi government is strategically organizing to maintain order in the proceedings and to fortify their stances on pivotal matters. Meanwhile, major opposition parties are allied in questioning government policies, expecting debates on the SIR initiative and upcoming bills. The session promises a robust legislative agenda, making it one to watch closely.

