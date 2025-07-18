Left Menu

Political Storm Brews as Monsoon Session of Parliament Approaches

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, commencing on July 21, brings a flurry of political activity. Key BJP leaders convened at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence to strategize. With contentious issues on the docket, the government aims to pass significant bills amid opposition challenges. A charged political atmosphere is anticipated.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gears up to commence on July 21, political maneuvering is in full swing. A crucial meeting among senior BJP leaders took place at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, highlighting the session's significance and the party's readiness to address anticipated challenges head-on.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other noteworthy leaders convened to discuss strategies and key issues expected to arise, just days ahead of the session. The focus was on preparing for opposition pressure, with particular attention on Operation Sindoor, as parties finalize their legislative tactics.

The Modi government is strategically organizing to maintain order in the proceedings and to fortify their stances on pivotal matters. Meanwhile, major opposition parties are allied in questioning government policies, expecting debates on the SIR initiative and upcoming bills. The session promises a robust legislative agenda, making it one to watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

