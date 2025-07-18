Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Allegations Aim at Maharashtra Minister

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab accused Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam of conflict of interest, claiming a dance bar's permit was under his mother's name. Parab also alleged sand diversion to a family-linked dental college. Kadam refuted these as baseless and vowed to prove them false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:00 IST
Controversy Erupts: Allegations Aim at Maharashtra Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam, suggesting misuse of power. Parab claimed a dance bar in Mumbai operated under a permit issued in the minister's mother's name, sparking a call for Kadam's resignation.

Addressing the legislative council and reporters, Parab further alleged that Kadam wrongfully diverted construction sand to a dental college associated with his family, compromising resources meant for farmers. Such actions, he asserted, exemplify a blatant conflict of interest for the minister of state.

Yogesh Kadam, defending himself robustly, dismissed the accusations as unfounded and defamatory. The minister vowed to clear his and his family's name, arguing that the evidence presented was misleading and manufactured to tarnish his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025