Controversy Erupts: Allegations Aim at Maharashtra Minister

In a heated session, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam, suggesting misuse of power. Parab claimed a dance bar in Mumbai operated under a permit issued in the minister's mother's name, sparking a call for Kadam's resignation.

Addressing the legislative council and reporters, Parab further alleged that Kadam wrongfully diverted construction sand to a dental college associated with his family, compromising resources meant for farmers. Such actions, he asserted, exemplify a blatant conflict of interest for the minister of state.

Yogesh Kadam, defending himself robustly, dismissed the accusations as unfounded and defamatory. The minister vowed to clear his and his family's name, arguing that the evidence presented was misleading and manufactured to tarnish his reputation.

