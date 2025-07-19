El Salvador and Venezuela in High-Stakes Prisoner Exchange
El Salvador plans to send detained Venezuelans back to Venezuela in exchange for American citizens held in Venezuela. The exchange involves 238 Venezuelans from El Salvador's CECOT prison and ten Americans. This move follows previous deportations under the Trump administration, and tensions remain regarding human rights conditions.
El Salvador's government is set to repatriate Venezuelan detainees, swapping them for Americans held in Venezuelan prisons. Sources reveal that this exchange involves 238 Venezuelans from El Salvador's CECOT prison being returned to Caracas.
Meanwhile, Venezuela has already reunited seven migrant children with their families after deportation from the U.S. This comes amid former U.S. President Donald Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expel alleged gang members from El Salvador without due process.
The move has drawn human rights concerns from the Venezuelan government, while critics cite similar conditions for detainees in Venezuela. The release of Americans from Venezuelan custody remains a diplomatic priority, as previous successful returns by Trump envoy Richard Grenell highlight ongoing efforts.
