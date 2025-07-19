Minnesota Senator Convicted of Burglary in Family Dispute

A Minnesota state senator, Nicole Mitchell, was found guilty of first-degree burglary on Friday. She was convicted for breaking into her estranged stepmother's home, reportedly in pursuit of her late father's ashes and other memorabilia.

The conviction follows revelations shown in bodycam footage, where Mitchell admitted to the intrusion after her arrest, although she later claimed it was merely an attempt to check on her stepmother's welfare. Despite her testimony and defense arguments, the jury convicted her, affecting her standing within the Minnesota State Senate.

This legal battle has opened a divide in the Senate, with Democrats holding only a narrow majority and Republicans pushing for her expulsion. The controversy emphasizes the delicate balance of power amid ongoing tensions and calls for her resignation.

