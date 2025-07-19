Japan's Political Tightrope: Election Dangers and Economic Jolts

Japan's ruling coalition is bracing for another political blow in an upper house vote, which could shake investor confidence in the world's fourth-largest economy and affect crucial tariff discussions with the U.S. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's party, in power for much of the post-war period, is predicted to lose its majority once again.

The election could leave Ishiba reliant on opposition parties advocating for increased fiscal spending, potentially escalating the sale of government bonds. In a worst-case scenario, analysts suggest Ishiba may be forced to resign, sparking political upheaval as crucial trade deadlines with the U.S. loom.

To prevent such outcomes, Ishiba may widen his coalition or form informal agreements with opposition factions. Yet inflation and disenchantment among voters, particularly over rice prices, have fueled support for parties promising tax cuts, while the emergence of a new populist party could reshape Japan's political dynamics.