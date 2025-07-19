Trump Claims Mediation in India-Pakistan Conflict
US President Donald Trump claimed that his intervention ended the conflict between India and Pakistan, where he stated five jets were shot down. New Delhi refutes this, attributing peace to direct talks between the militaries. Trump suggests his influence stemmed from potential trade deals, while India appreciates the US designation of TRF as a terrorist organization.
In a recent statement, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for ending hostilities between India and Pakistan, declaring that five jets were downed during the conflict.
However, Indian officials dispute Trump's involvement, asserting that peace was achieved through direct military dialogues without external mediation.
This claim coincides with the US designation of The Resistance Front, involved in the clashes, as a foreign terrorist organization, a move welcomed by India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
