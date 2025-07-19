Rising Through the Ranks: Celebrating Rekha Gupta's Milestone

On her 51st birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended her journey through the ranks and initiatives for the welfare of the city. Modi extended his wishes for her long and healthy life on social media platform X.

Gupta, a first-time MLA, was selected as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Delhi chief minister this February, marking the party's return to power in the capital after 24 years. Her leadership has been noted for its proactive contributions to urban welfare.

As the only female chief minister for the BJP in India, she joins West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee as one of the country's two women leaders holding such a high office, showcasing the growing representation of women in politics.