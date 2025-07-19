Odisha Congress Launches Initiative to Support Women in Distress After Tragic Incident

In a move addressing women's safety, the Odisha Congress has announced the creation of a dedicated women's cell and a mobile application designed to assist women and girls in distress. This initiative comes in the wake of a tragedy involving a 20-year-old student who took her life after her pleas for help went unanswered.

During a recent Political Affairs Committee meeting, the Congress highlighted that the student's tragic fate might have been avoided with timely intervention. The student, before her death, had reached out via social media to various authorities but received no response, leading to her desperate act of self-immolation.

Following a successful statewide bandh, the party declared plans for 'Shraddhanjali Divas' and rallies to address women's issues statewide. The aim is to generate awareness and demand justice for victims of harassment and violence, calling for a judicial inquiry into the student's death.