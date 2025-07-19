A Day of High Stakes: Global Politics, Legal Battles, and Economic Advances

In a wave of global narratives, these top stories spotlight the urgency in international and domestic circles. With US President Donald Trump reiterating his claims regarding the India-Pakistan conflict, the Congress urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter directly in Parliament.

Further, in the business domain, former CJI Chandrachud questions the credibility of a report on Vedanta Group by US short-seller Viceroy. Meanwhile, the conclusion of the fifth round of India-US trade talks marks progress towards a bilateral trade agreement.

Adding to the political tensions, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of suppressive tactics following an arrest in Chhattisgarh, while in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi praises Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her contribution to city welfare.