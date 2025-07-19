Police Block Congress's Kashmir Statehood Protest

On Saturday, police intervened to halt a protest march by Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding the restoration of statehood, officials reported.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra led party workers as they gathered at their office, intending to march to the divisional commissioner's office. However, law enforcement shut the main gate, blocking the demonstration.

Karra informed reporters about their thwarted plans and condemned the administration's actions as undemocratic, citing obstruction of party leaders across various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)