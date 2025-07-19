Left Menu

Police Block Congress's Kashmir Statehood Protest

Police halted a protest march by Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir seeking statehood restoration. Led by JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, the march aimed to present a memorandum to the divisional commissioner. Authorities closed the party office gate, preventing the procession. The protest concluded peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:31 IST
On Saturday, police intervened to halt a protest march by Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding the restoration of statehood, officials reported.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra led party workers as they gathered at their office, intending to march to the divisional commissioner's office. However, law enforcement shut the main gate, blocking the demonstration.

Karra informed reporters about their thwarted plans and condemned the administration's actions as undemocratic, citing obstruction of party leaders across various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

