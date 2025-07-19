BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Misusing Position to Shield Family

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he misused his role as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to protect his family's alleged wrongdoings, including defending his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, who faces money laundering charges.

According to Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesperson, the opposition INDIA bloc is ridden with internal discord and risks falling apart ahead of the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session. He noted Gandhi's critique of the government as more about family matters rather than political dissidence.

The BJP further criticized Rahul Gandhi for seemingly prioritizing familial protection over political ethics, as the party continues to accuse the Congress's leadership of deep-rooted corruption and societal division.

