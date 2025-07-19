Left Menu

Karnataka Development Funds Controversy: Congress Clarifies Stance

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the Congress government's fund allocation, insisting it follows the previous BJP regime's precedent. Amid allegations of discrimination by opposition parties, Parameshwara denied any 'revenge politics'. Investigations into BJP MLA Byrathi A Basavaraj's possible involvement in a murder case continue, despite claims of political motivation.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has addressed allegations from opposition parties regarding perceived discrimination in development fund distribution. According to Parameshwara, the Congress administration is maintaining the same allocation strategy initiated by the prior BJP government, ensuring that funding corresponds to each constituency's developmental demands.

The controversy arose as BJP leader R Ashoka accused the current government of allocating disproportionate amounts to different party MLAs. Allegedly, Congress MLAs received Rs 50 crore, while BJP and JD(S) constituencies were set to receive Rs 25 crore each. The Congress has rejected these accusations, emphasizing a focus on constituency needs rather than party affiliation.

In related political developments, BJP MLA Byrathi A Basavaraj is under investigation for potential involvement in a criminal case connected to a murder, with the police set to record his statement. The situation has prompted claims of political bias, which Parameshwara has dismissed, defending the ongoing investigation's integrity. Additional discussions are ongoing regarding the need for a Special Investigation Team in a separate, broader inquiry.

