Political Accusations: ED Targeting Vadra and Gandhi, Claims Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the ED's charge sheet against Robert Vadra as an attempt to tarnish his and the Gandhi family's reputations and to target the Congress party. The ED filed the charge sheet concerning alleged irregularities in a Haryana land deal. Kharge expressed support for Vadra.

In a recent statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet against Robert Vadra, describing it as a deliberate move to sully the reputations of Vadra and the Gandhi family, and an effort to target the Congress party.

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday, concerns a money laundering case associated with alleged irregularities in a land deal located in Shikohpur, Haryana. Vadra, a businessman and the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is at the center of the allegations.

Kharge dismissed the move as a personal and political vendetta, asserting that such attempts would ultimately be unsuccessful and emphasizing the role of the courts in delivering justice. He also rejected accusations from the BJP regarding 'land jihad,' stating that he was open to any action against him.

