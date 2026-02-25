Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Stinging Rebuke: Gandhi Family a 'Compromised' Legacy

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal fiercely criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader and his family of political compromises and undermining national interests. Goyal labeled Gandhi as a 'puppet of foreign powers' and slammed the Congress party's history of corruption and negative politics, claiming they jeopardize India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:47 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Gandhi family constitutes a 'compromised political family' and accuses the Congress party of similar political compromises. In a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Goyal condemned former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru for decisions he claims compromised the nation.

Rahul Gandhi has continually attacked the BJP-led government alleging that 'PM is compromised' over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Goyal retaliated by accusing the Congress leader of corruption, declaring, "Rahul Gandhi means compromise." As tensions between BJP and Congress intensified over Indian Youth Congress's protest during the AI Summit, Goyal branded Rahul Gandhi as the 'poster boy of negative politics.'

Goyal further accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with anti-India forces and stressed that such actions compromise national interest. He described Gandhi as a 'puppet of foreign powers' and criticized his interactions with the press, accusing him of avoiding challenging questions. Emphasizing the alleged extra-constitutional influence wielded by the Gandhi family during Manmohan Singh's government, Goyal claimed they ran a parallel cabinet compromising India's political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

