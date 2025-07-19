Lone's Shift: From Separatist to Mainstream Politics

In a striking departure from traditional separatist narratives, former separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone has leveled criticism at both the Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan. He charges the separatist conglomerate with its own irrelevance, deeming it 'non-functional,' while condemning Pakistan for sowing discord in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone's comments mark a major shift, acknowledging the missed opportunities by both entities. He urges the new generation to face the reality of India as a formidable power, not through partisan lenses, but as a singular entity in which they must carve out a space. The politics of exploitation must end, he insists, for genuine progress.

Airing deep regrets over past failures, Lone underscores his new direction as born of personal conviction rather than political expediency. His aim is to foster a new generation focused on education and health, as he believes that violence has only led to devastation for Kashmiris. Lone calls for reconciliation and a sincere engagement with the youth, viewing them as the primary victims of the region's prolonged strife.