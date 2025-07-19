Lula Criticizes U.S. Over Visa Restrictions

In a stern message on Saturday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lambasted the United States for its recent decision to impose visa restrictions on Brazilian officials. Lula referred to the measure as 'arbitrary' and 'baseless,' criticizing the U.S. for violating essential principles of international respect and sovereignty.

The Brazilian leader affirmed that no external intimidation or threats would deter Brazil's steadfast mission to safeguard its democratic rule of law. He emphasized the importance of Brazil's powers and institutions in defending this mission.

Lula's statement comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations, highlighting the broader implications of U.S. foreign policy decisions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)