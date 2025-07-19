Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. Visa Bans and Tensions Over Bolsonaro Trial

Brazilian President Lula criticized U.S. visa bans on officials involved in Bolsonaro's trial as arbitrary. Washington imposed restrictions on Brazilian judicial figures in response to actions against Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup. Lula denounces the interference as undermining respect and sovereignty between nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:18 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced the United States' decision to impose visa bans on officials related to former President Jair Bolsonaro's trial, labeling the move as "arbitrary" and "baseless." Lula argued that foreign interference in Brazil's judiciary compromised principles of respect and sovereignty between nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration initiated the visa restrictions on several Brazilian Supreme Court justices, including Alexandre de Moraes and others. This was a response to the court's action against Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 election outcome. Lula emphasized the judiciary's role in preserving democratic rule.

Solicitor General Jorge Messias voiced support for Lula's stance, asserting that U.S. actions would not deter Brazil's judiciary from fulfilling its duties independently. The diplomatic row intensified with additional justices facing visa bans, while Trump publicly decried the proceedings as a "witch hunt."

(With inputs from agencies.)

