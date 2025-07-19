Brazil Rejects Dividend Controls Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Brazil's Finance Ministry announced that they are not contemplating controlling dividends in response to the U.S.'s 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, even if negotiations do not progress. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed this stance, dismissing any such measures as a potential counteraction.
In a recent announcement, Brazil's Finance Ministry has clarified that it is not considering implementing dividend controls against the U.S., even if ongoing talks to remove a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods fail to make headway.
This statement was confirmed by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad in response to a report by local newswire Broadcast.
Haddad emphasized that the Brazilian government is not contemplating such retaliatory measures, indicating a commitment to maintaining stable economic relations.
