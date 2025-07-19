Left Menu

Brazil Rejects Dividend Controls Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Brazil's Finance Ministry announced that they are not contemplating controlling dividends in response to the U.S.'s 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, even if negotiations do not progress. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed this stance, dismissing any such measures as a potential counteraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:03 IST
Brazil Rejects Dividend Controls Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a recent announcement, Brazil's Finance Ministry has clarified that it is not considering implementing dividend controls against the U.S., even if ongoing talks to remove a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods fail to make headway.

This statement was confirmed by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad in response to a report by local newswire Broadcast.

Haddad emphasized that the Brazilian government is not contemplating such retaliatory measures, indicating a commitment to maintaining stable economic relations.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025