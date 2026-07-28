Gulf States Propose Hormuz Strait Management Plan Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions
Oman, backed by Gulf states, proposed a plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz, including voluntary usage fees, to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions. The proposal aims to restore trade flow disrupted by the U.S.-Israeli conflicts. Iran and U.S. disagreements over strait control and fees remain, impacting regional stability.
- Country:
- United States
Oman, with the backing of Gulf states, unveiled a plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz, incorporating voluntary usage fees, to defuse the ongoing U.S.-Iran crisis.
The proposal seeks to alleviate disruptions in trade caused by conflicts involving U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.
Tensions persist as disagreements loom over control and fee structures in the strait, affecting diplomatic progress.