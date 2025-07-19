Left Menu

Judicial Custody Extended for SAD Leader Majithia Amid Controversy

The judicial custody of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been extended until August 2 in a disproportionate assets case. Amid tight security, Majithia appeared in Mohali court. His counsel expressed concerns about safety and contested charges. The case involves allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of 'drug money'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:31 IST
Judicial Custody Extended for SAD Leader Majithia Amid Controversy
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

A Mohali court in Punjab has extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia until August 2, amidst an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case. Majithia had previously been in judicial custody since July 6, following a vigilance remand.

Representatives of Majithia, including his counsel, voiced safety concerns about his incarceration conditions and contested the allegations, particularly the charge involving Rs 540 crore of purported drug money. These claims arise from an investigation linked to a 2021 drug case, reflecting serious corruption and legal breaches.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau continued to investigate the case, conducting raids on properties associated with Majithia in Delhi and Chandigarh. Majithia has already approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, questioning the legality of his arrest and seeking a change in his jail barrack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025