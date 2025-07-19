Judicial Custody Extended for SAD Leader Majithia Amid Controversy

A Mohali court in Punjab has extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia until August 2, amidst an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case. Majithia had previously been in judicial custody since July 6, following a vigilance remand.

Representatives of Majithia, including his counsel, voiced safety concerns about his incarceration conditions and contested the allegations, particularly the charge involving Rs 540 crore of purported drug money. These claims arise from an investigation linked to a 2021 drug case, reflecting serious corruption and legal breaches.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau continued to investigate the case, conducting raids on properties associated with Majithia in Delhi and Chandigarh. Majithia has already approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, questioning the legality of his arrest and seeking a change in his jail barrack.

