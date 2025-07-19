Shiv Sena Split: A Call for Unity Amidst Political Turmoil
Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) expresses lingering discontent over the party's split, emphasizing the need for unity. The division occurred in 2022 with Eknath Shinde's revolt, leading to the formation of a new faction within the party, which now aligns with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
In a candid revelation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve voiced his lingering discontent over the division of the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena. Danve, speaking to a Marathi news channel, emphasized the necessity for the two factions to reconcile and restore their once-unified front.
The split came after a significant rebellion in 2022 led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, who took 39 MLAs to align with the BJP, consequently joining the Mahayuti alliance. This move not only toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government but also bifurcated the Shiv Sena.
Post-split, the Election Commission assigned the original party name and symbol to Shinde's faction. The splinter group, under Thackeray's leadership, emerged as Shiv Sena (UBT), now part of the opposition MVA alongside the Congress and NCP led by Sharad Pawar.
