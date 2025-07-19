Political Exodus: AAP Faces Legislative Discontent in Punjab

In a significant political move, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the resignation of its MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan. Warring labeled the departure as a sign of the party's disintegration, claiming AAP is 'collapsing brick by brick.'

Maan, the former Punjab minister and Kharar MLA, announced her resignation from the state Assembly and her retirement from politics, leaving many puzzled as no reason was cited. This follows the suspension of Amritsar North MLA, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, for alleged anti-party activities, revealing internal discord within AAP.

Criticism from political adversaries followed, with BJP leader Vineet Joshi calling Maan's resignation a 'betrayal' to voters. The situation paints AAP's Punjab chapter in a negative light, casting doubt on its legislative stability and the choices of candidates representing key constituencies.

