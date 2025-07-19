Left Menu

Political Exodus: AAP Faces Legislative Discontent in Punjab

Punjab politics takes a tumultuous turn as AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan resigns from the state Assembly, marking her exit from politics. The resignation, following Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's suspension, suggests a deeper malaise within the party, as critics call it a sign of AAP’s instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:42 IST
Political Exodus: AAP Faces Legislative Discontent in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the resignation of its MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan. Warring labeled the departure as a sign of the party's disintegration, claiming AAP is 'collapsing brick by brick.'

Maan, the former Punjab minister and Kharar MLA, announced her resignation from the state Assembly and her retirement from politics, leaving many puzzled as no reason was cited. This follows the suspension of Amritsar North MLA, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, for alleged anti-party activities, revealing internal discord within AAP.

Criticism from political adversaries followed, with BJP leader Vineet Joshi calling Maan's resignation a 'betrayal' to voters. The situation paints AAP's Punjab chapter in a negative light, casting doubt on its legislative stability and the choices of candidates representing key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025