Shashi Tharoor Prioritizes Nation Over Party Politics

In a candid address, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor underscored the primacy of national interests over party allegiances, insisting that political parties are mere vehicles to enhance the nation's welfare.

The MP for Thiruvananthapuram reiterated his support for India's armed forces, stressing that defending national security should transcend party lines, despite facing criticism.

Tharoor further remarked that intra-party competition often undermines necessary inter-party cooperation, a challenge he urges politicians to overcome to ensure inclusive growth and national progress.

