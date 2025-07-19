Shashi Tharoor Prioritizes Nation Over Party Politics
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asserts that the nation must take precedence over party politics. He emphasizes the importance of cooperation among political parties for national security, despite potential criticism. Tharoor remains committed to serving the nation and advocates for inclusive development and harmony.
In a candid address, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor underscored the primacy of national interests over party allegiances, insisting that political parties are mere vehicles to enhance the nation's welfare.
The MP for Thiruvananthapuram reiterated his support for India's armed forces, stressing that defending national security should transcend party lines, despite facing criticism.
Tharoor further remarked that intra-party competition often undermines necessary inter-party cooperation, a challenge he urges politicians to overcome to ensure inclusive growth and national progress.
