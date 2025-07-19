Banerjee Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Attack Failures
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticised the Indian government for intelligence failures in the Pahalgam terror attack and a decline in foreign policy. He accused the Centre of using Pegasus to intimidate opposition and questioned their communication strategy post-attack, urging better transparency and internal focus.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of an intelligence lapse in handling the Pahalgam terror incident and alleging a general decline in India's foreign relations strategy.
During the INDIA bloc's online meeting, Banerjee voiced concerns over the continued use of Pegasus spyware to target opposition members rather than terrorists.
Furthermore, he questioned the Modi government's communication tactics post-attack, pointing to the reliance on foreign sources for information and criticizing the deployment of MPs abroad instead of focusing on domestic briefings.
