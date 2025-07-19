Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for Discrimination

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, accuses the ruling BJP of discrimination against weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting issues such as unemployment, inflation, and corruption, he criticizes the government's failure in addressing concerns for youth, women, and farmers, and denounces their divisive politics.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, strongly criticized the ruling BJP for promoting discrimination and hatred.

During a statement at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav accused the government of systematically targeting weaker sections, particularly the PDA community—an acronym he coined for Pichda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (backward, Dalit, minorities).

He lambasted the BJP's discriminatory, undemocratic, and unconstitutional approach, noting increased issues such as unemployment, corruption, and inflation. Yadav condemned the BJP's false promises and failure to support farmers, women, and youth, stressing that public dissatisfaction has grown amidst rising crimes and failed law enforcement.

