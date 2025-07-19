Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for Discrimination

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, strongly criticized the ruling BJP for promoting discrimination and hatred.

During a statement at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav accused the government of systematically targeting weaker sections, particularly the PDA community—an acronym he coined for Pichda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (backward, Dalit, minorities).

He lambasted the BJP's discriminatory, undemocratic, and unconstitutional approach, noting increased issues such as unemployment, corruption, and inflation. Yadav condemned the BJP's false promises and failure to support farmers, women, and youth, stressing that public dissatisfaction has grown amidst rising crimes and failed law enforcement.

