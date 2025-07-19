Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes AAP's Land Pooling Policy as 'Ponzi Scheme'

BJP leader Tarun Chugh accused the AAP government in Punjab of implementing a dishonest land pooling policy. He called it a 'ponzi scheme' aimed at exploiting farmers. The Punjab government defends the policy as consensual, but Chugh and other BJP leaders vow to challenge it.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for its land pooling policy, labeling it as a deceptive scheme designed to exploit farmers. Chugh described the policy as more of a 'ponzi scheme' than a pooling effort.

The Punjab government has presented the policy as being based on mutual consent, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema asserting that no land will be forcibly acquired. However, Chugh contends that the real control lies with Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

During a visit to key religious sites in Amritsar, Chugh, joined by Ashwani Sharma, the newly-appointed BJP state working president, expressed the party's determination to extend its influence in both urban and rural areas. Sharma expressed gratitude for his new role and called for party unity against what he termed Kejriwal's 'proxy government'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

