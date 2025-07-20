Opposition Powwow: Unity Amidst Diverse Challenges

In a strategic online meeting, leaders from 24 opposition parties of the INDIA bloc resolved to confront the government on pressing issues as Parliament's Monsoon session approaches. Their proposed agenda includes the unresolved Pahalgam attack, contentious statements by US President Donald Trump, and concerns over electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

The meeting, which notably did not include founding member AAP, brought together representatives from major political factions like the Congress, TMC, DMK, and CPI-M, aiming to consolidate efforts against perceived governmental missteps. Leaders emphasized the need for PM accountability and restoring parliamentary integrity over foreign travel commitments.

Key concerns involve India's foreign policy, alleged electoral manipulation likened to a 'backdoor NRC', and injustice against minorities - all illustrating the INDIA bloc's commitment to hold the government accountable. The opposition seeks a unified front stressing the importance of debate over division as the session unfolds.