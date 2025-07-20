US Domestic Headlines: Trump Era's Impact on Governance and Legal Battles

A U.S. judge announced an August 28 hearing regarding Boeing's legal agreement to dodge prosecution linked to fatal 737 MAX crashes. This deal allows Boeing to avoid independent oversight for three years, sparking objections from some crash victims' families.

Los Angeles has filed a lawsuit against Airbnb for allegedly permitting price gouging on rental properties during the January wildfires. The lawsuit claims that at least 2,000 properties experienced rent hikes exceeding 10% during this period.

A court victory in Manhattan dismissed a $50 million lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against journalist Bob Woodward over his 2020 book, "Rage." The dismissal favors Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster.