Putin's Diplomatic Ballet: Oil Discussions Amid Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to discuss Ukraine's alleged blackmail over oil supplies with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The talks concern the Druzhba pipeline, damaged after a Russian attack, causing tensions between Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia. The issue highlights the ongoing geopolitical oil disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:04 IST
Putin's Diplomatic Ballet: Oil Discussions Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for discussions with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday regarding Ukraine's purported coercive tactics over oil supplies. The topic at hand is the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Kyiv reports that the pipeline was significantly damaged by a Russian attack in late January, causing delays in repairs. This has led to accusations from Hungary and Slovakia that Ukraine is intentionally stalling repairs for political leverage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin is set to address the alleged 'blackmail' from Ukraine. Russia has not received any requests from other European nations to reinstate energy supplies despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

