Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for discussions with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday regarding Ukraine's purported coercive tactics over oil supplies. The topic at hand is the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Kyiv reports that the pipeline was significantly damaged by a Russian attack in late January, causing delays in repairs. This has led to accusations from Hungary and Slovakia that Ukraine is intentionally stalling repairs for political leverage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin is set to address the alleged 'blackmail' from Ukraine. Russia has not received any requests from other European nations to reinstate energy supplies despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)