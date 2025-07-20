Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: The Coup Plot Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces trial for allegedly orchestrating a coup plot after his 2022 election defeat. His trial has reignited tensions as President Donald Trump casts it as a 'witch hunt,' impacting international relations. Bolsonaro denies all allegations and remains under judicial restrictions.

Updated: 20-07-2025 11:19 IST
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: The Coup Plot Controversy
Bolsonaro

Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by the Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor over charges of orchestrating a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat.

The case has drawn international attention after President Donald Trump described the trial as a 'witch hunt' and linked a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods to Bolsonaro's situation. Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of leading a criminal organization aiming to overturn the election results and inciting violence.

Despite Bolsonaro's denial of all allegations and claims of political persecution, the trial progresses with a possible guilty verdict expected by year-end. This could result in a 12-year sentence, potentially intensifying if found guilty on related charges.

