Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: The Coup Plot Controversy
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces trial for allegedly orchestrating a coup plot after his 2022 election defeat. His trial has reignited tensions as President Donald Trump casts it as a 'witch hunt,' impacting international relations. Bolsonaro denies all allegations and remains under judicial restrictions.
Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by the Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor over charges of orchestrating a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat.
The case has drawn international attention after President Donald Trump described the trial as a 'witch hunt' and linked a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods to Bolsonaro's situation. Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of leading a criminal organization aiming to overturn the election results and inciting violence.
Despite Bolsonaro's denial of all allegations and claims of political persecution, the trial progresses with a possible guilty verdict expected by year-end. This could result in a 12-year sentence, potentially intensifying if found guilty on related charges.
