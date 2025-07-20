Controversy Erupts as Minister Plays Mobile Game Amidst Crisis

On Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed sharp criticism against his own party's ruling faction, accusing them of being reliant on the BJP. This statement was underscored by a contentious video showing Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate engrossed in a mobile game within the state assembly.

Pawar posted on X that the ruling NCP faction cannot operate independently, citing unresolved agricultural issues and high rates of farmer suicides as areas needing urgent attention. He lambasted Agriculture Minister Kokate, asserting that the minister seemed unoccupied enough to engage in a mobile game.

Attempts to reach both the NCP and Minister Kokate for comments were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the Mahayuti government as 'deceitful,' accusing them of ignoring farmers' plights. Wadettiwar urged the farming community to respond decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)