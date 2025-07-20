Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Minister Plays Mobile Game Amidst Crisis

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticized the ruling faction for relying heavily on the BJP's influence, highlighted by a video of Minister Manikrao Kokate gaming in assembly during an agricultural crisis. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also condemned the government's insensitivity towards farmers' issues.

Updated: 20-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:22 IST
On Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed sharp criticism against his own party's ruling faction, accusing them of being reliant on the BJP. This statement was underscored by a contentious video showing Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate engrossed in a mobile game within the state assembly.

Pawar posted on X that the ruling NCP faction cannot operate independently, citing unresolved agricultural issues and high rates of farmer suicides as areas needing urgent attention. He lambasted Agriculture Minister Kokate, asserting that the minister seemed unoccupied enough to engage in a mobile game.

Attempts to reach both the NCP and Minister Kokate for comments were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the Mahayuti government as 'deceitful,' accusing them of ignoring farmers' plights. Wadettiwar urged the farming community to respond decisively.

