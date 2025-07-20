Controversy Erupts as Minister Plays Mobile Game Amidst Crisis
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticized the ruling faction for relying heavily on the BJP's influence, highlighted by a video of Minister Manikrao Kokate gaming in assembly during an agricultural crisis. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also condemned the government's insensitivity towards farmers' issues.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed sharp criticism against his own party's ruling faction, accusing them of being reliant on the BJP. This statement was underscored by a contentious video showing Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate engrossed in a mobile game within the state assembly.
Pawar posted on X that the ruling NCP faction cannot operate independently, citing unresolved agricultural issues and high rates of farmer suicides as areas needing urgent attention. He lambasted Agriculture Minister Kokate, asserting that the minister seemed unoccupied enough to engage in a mobile game.
Attempts to reach both the NCP and Minister Kokate for comments were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the Mahayuti government as 'deceitful,' accusing them of ignoring farmers' plights. Wadettiwar urged the farming community to respond decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers welcome hike in apple MIP, demand strict implementation and 100% import duty on foreign apples
Dhami sows paddy with villagers in tribute to farmers
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Rally Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
CM Dhami Champions Farmers and Aviation Advances in Uttarakhand
Maharashtra Government rolled back decision on three-language formula due to strong unity shown by Marathi people: Raj Thackeray.