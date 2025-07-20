BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Pro-Pakistan Narrative Amid Trump Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of perpetuating a pro-Pakistan narrative. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan delivered the rebuke following Gandhi's questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments made by former US President Donald Trump.

Kesavan did not mince words, stating that Rahul Gandhi's remarks were akin to those of a 'Leader of Pakistan,' suggesting a damaging alignment against India's interests. He condemned a recent social media post by Gandhi as 'pernicious and toxic,' indicating it reveals a deep mistrust in the Indian Armed Forces and hurts the nation's integrity.

According to Kesavan, the post encapsulated a broader pattern of anti-India messaging, sparking widespread patriotic outrage. The BJP's counterattack comes as Gandhi's controversial remarks continue to resonate across political corridors, with Kesavan vowing that Indian citizens would respond decisively at the polls.

