BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Pro-Pakistan Narrative Amid Trump Controversy

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleged support of a pro-Pakistan view after Gandhi questioned PM Modi regarding Donald Trump's military claims. Kesavan accused Gandhi of undermining India's armed forces and sparking national outrage, asserting that his statements damage India's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of perpetuating a pro-Pakistan narrative. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan delivered the rebuke following Gandhi's questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments made by former US President Donald Trump.

Kesavan did not mince words, stating that Rahul Gandhi's remarks were akin to those of a 'Leader of Pakistan,' suggesting a damaging alignment against India's interests. He condemned a recent social media post by Gandhi as 'pernicious and toxic,' indicating it reveals a deep mistrust in the Indian Armed Forces and hurts the nation's integrity.

According to Kesavan, the post encapsulated a broader pattern of anti-India messaging, sparking widespread patriotic outrage. The BJP's counterattack comes as Gandhi's controversial remarks continue to resonate across political corridors, with Kesavan vowing that Indian citizens would respond decisively at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

