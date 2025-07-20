Left Menu

Congress MP Urges PM Modi to Address Critical Issues in Parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address pressing topics in Parliament such as defense, foreign policy, and the electoral structure. He emphasizes the need for clarity on the Pahalgam attack, US mediation claims, and election commission concerns ahead of the upcoming monsoon session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a charged appeal, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the opportunity to address vital national concerns in the upcoming parliamentary session. Among the key topics Gogoi wants covered are India's defense strategy, foreign policy, and the integrity of the country's electoral framework.

Highlighting specific challenges, Gogoi stressed the importance of Modi's presence in the House to provide clarity on the Pahalgam terror attack, tackle claims by US President Donald Trump over mediation between India and Pakistan, and address the procedures of the Election Commission, particularly the electoral roll revision in Bihar.

Criticism was also directed towards the government for its handling of the Manipur crisis, as Gogoi pointed out ongoing unrest despite previous assurances of peace. The opposition alliance, INDIA, is set to raise these issues in Parliament, demanding transparency and accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

