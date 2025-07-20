Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Action: Indian Worker Abducted in Niger

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged swift government intervention after Indian national Ranjeet Singh was abducted in Niger. His family, in distress, appeals for his safe return. Two Indians were killed in the attack. The Indian Embassy and local authorities are coordinating efforts for Singh's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an alarming development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced grave concerns over the shocking abduction of Indian national Ranjeet Singh in Niger's Dosso region. Singh, hailing from Ramban district, was seized following a terrifying attack at a construction site that left two other Indian nationals dead.

Chief Minister Abdullah took to social media to call for urgent intervention from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs, demanding immediate actions to secure Singh's release. The family of the kidnapped worker, residing in Ramban's remote village of Chakka Kundi, has been engulfed in anxiety, pleading for government intervention.

The Indian Embassy in Niamey confirms ongoing coordination with Nigerien authorities to facilitate the release of Singh and repatriate the remains of the deceased. The embassy has also issued an advisory urging Indians in Niger to maintain heightened vigilance in light of the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

