Minister's Mobile Game Mishap Spurs Political Storm

A video allegedly showing Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate playing a mobile game during a legislative session has triggered a political firestorm. The footage, shared on social media by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, accuses Kokate of disregarding pertinent agricultural issues.

Kokate defends his actions, saying the game appeared accidentally while he perused YouTube to review legislative business. He clarifies the interruption lasted only 5 to 10 seconds, advocating for a more complete portrayal of the incident.

This incident adds to Kokate's string of controversies, including critical comments about farmers' spending and a legal case involving fraudulent documentation. As tensions rise, opposition parties continue to criticize the ruling coalition's approach towards agriculture and farmer welfare.

