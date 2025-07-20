Maurya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Operation Sindoor Commentary
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya levied criticisms against Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress leader is more concerned with Pakistan than India. In a post on social media platform X, Maurya accused the opposition of undermining the Indian Army amid the ongoing tensions marked by Operation Sindoor.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, suggesting the Congress leader and his family feel greater distress over Operation Sindoor than Pakistan.
In a recent social media post, the BJP leader alleged that the opposition party is repeatedly disparaging the Indian Army to placate Pakistan, aiming to exploit a sensitive national issue for political leverage. Maurya's comments underscore a deepening rift between the parties amid current geopolitical tensions.
Maurya also criticized the Congress for what he described as its diminishing sense of direction. He pointed to Rahul Gandhi's request for clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning statements by US President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan issues, suggesting this reflects a lack of stable leadership within the Congress camp.
