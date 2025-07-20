Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Fight, an infamous social media platform associated with the banned terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued a threat against ex-separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone. Lone recently declared his intention to quit separatist politics and join the mainstream political arena.

In a post, Kashmir Fight accused Lone of unmasking his true self, which he allegedly hid for years. In a separate interview, Lone criticized the Hurriyat Conference for being irrelevant and blamed Pakistan for creating chaos and divisions in the region.

Lone's remarks symbolize a significant move away from traditional separatist dialogue, admitting failures by both Hurriyat and Pakistan. He urges the younger generation to look beyond political bias and integrate within a powerful India, while TRF gains international attention as a US-designated terrorist organization.