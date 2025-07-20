Left Menu

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Fight, a social media handle linked to The Resistance Front, threatens former separatist Bilal Gani Lone for joining mainstream politics. Lone criticizes Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan, signaling a shift in approach by urging youth to see India beyond politics. The US has designated TRF a terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:25 IST
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Fight, an infamous social media platform associated with the banned terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued a threat against ex-separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone. Lone recently declared his intention to quit separatist politics and join the mainstream political arena.

In a post, Kashmir Fight accused Lone of unmasking his true self, which he allegedly hid for years. In a separate interview, Lone criticized the Hurriyat Conference for being irrelevant and blamed Pakistan for creating chaos and divisions in the region.

Lone's remarks symbolize a significant move away from traditional separatist dialogue, admitting failures by both Hurriyat and Pakistan. He urges the younger generation to look beyond political bias and integrate within a powerful India, while TRF gains international attention as a US-designated terrorist organization.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025